Oil prices fall as lockdown fears revive worries about demand

MELBOURNE • Oil prices fell by more than 1 per cent as fresh coronavirus lockdowns revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal.

Brent crude futures slid 77 US cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$63.64 a barrel at 0736 GMT (3.36pm Singapore time) yesterday, after jumping 6 per cent overnight.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped by 87 US cents, or 1.4 per cent, to US$60.31 a barrel, after climbing 5.9 per cent overnight.

Both benchmarks fell over 2 per cent earlier in the session.

Mr Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said: "Oil is shifting lower, and in addition to lockdown woes, the slow uptake in Chinese buying, evidence of rising Iranian exports and clear signals that the physical market was not reflecting the futures market continue to cloud the near-term viewfinder."

Prices - which tumbled earlier in the week on worries over tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling fuel demand growth - sharply reversed on Wednesday on news of the grounding in the Suez Canal, which is potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.

ING Economics said: "The longer this disruption lasts, the more likely we see refiners (and) buyers having to turn to the spot market to ensure supply from elsewhere."

ING Economics added that shipping companies faced a decision on whether to travel via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, which would result in delays.

The market was also helped on Wednesday by data showing that United States petrol demand improved and refinery run rates were picking up, as well as data pointing to strong euro zone economic activity this month. However, analysts said such supportive factors were likely to be overshadowed by growing concerns about global demand.

Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said: "As much as those factors were there, it doesn't really erase the demand concerns questions that were asked earlier this week."

Given the persistent demand worries and falling prices, expectations are growing that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, together called Opec+, will roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four Opec+ sources said.

