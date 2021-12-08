Oil prices edge up as Omicron fears ease, Iran talks hit roadblocks

Oil prices edged up yesterday after a near 5 per cent rebound the day before, as concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand eased, while Iran nuclear talks hit roadblocks, delaying the return of Iranian crude supplies.

Brent crude futures rose 60 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$73.68 a barrel at 0520 GMT, after settling 4.6 per cent higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$70.23 a barrel, up 74 US cents, or 1.1 per cent, building on a 4.9 per cent gain in the previous session.

Oil prices were pummelled last week over concerns that vaccines might be less effective against the Omicron variant, sparking fears that governments may reimpose restrictions to curb its spread and hit global growth and oil demand.

However, a South African health official reported over the weekend that Omicron cases there had shown only mild symptoms. Also, top United States infectious disease official Anthony Fauci has told CNN "it does not look like there's a great degree of severity" so far.

In another sign of confidence in oil demand, the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia raised monthly crude prices on Sunday.

This came after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, or Opec+, agreed to continue raising output by 400,000 barrels per day next month despite the release of US strategic petroleum reserves.

Crude imports at the world's top importer China also rebounded last month.

In addition, there has been a delay in the return of Iranian oil supported prices. Indirect US-Iran nuclear talks have hit roadblocks, and Germany urged Iran on Monday to present realistic proposals in talks over its nuclear programme.

"While negotiations could still find success when they recommence later this week, markets may need to consider a more prolonged delay to Iranian oil exports," Commonwealth Bank of Australia's commodity analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. "That's positive for oil prices and supports Opec+ plans to boost oil production through 2022."

Meanwhile, Iraq has also expressed optimism over demand and higher prices while global oil and gas executives warned of under-investment and the need for fossil fuels despite a push for cleaner energy.

