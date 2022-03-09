Oil prices continue rise; Shell halts Russian crude buys

NEW DELHI • Brent oil pushed higher as European oil giant Shell announced it will stop buying Russian crude and the International Energy Agency said it was disappointed in the actions producers have taken in the market so far.

Futures in London rose near US$128 a barrel yesterday, while West Texas Intermediate also gained after settling at the highest level since 2008 on Monday.

Shell said it will stop buying Russian crude on the spot market and will not renew its term contracts, unless directed by governments to do otherwise.

It also said that it will change its crude oil supply chain to remove Russian volumes.

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around seven million barrels per day, or 7 per cent of global supply.

The United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, has banned Russian oil imports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude oil, has rejected plans for an energy embargo. Replacing the vast quantities of Russian fuel and oil in the market has raised supply concerns, prompting the surge in prices.

The US is much less dependent on Russia for oil than Europe is. Last year, the US imported roughly 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil and petroleum from Russia - less than 10 per cent of the US' oil needs - compared to the Europeans' 4.5 million barrels per day.

Ventura Securities head of commodities N.S. Ramaswamy said that a "ban of Russian oil exports of (about) seven million barrels per day of crude and oil products is a big reason for a further expected spike in oil prices... Until then, US$125 to US$130 would be a see-saw range".

A Russian halt to its energy exports in response to the sanctions already enacted has also pushed prices higher. Russia on Monday warned that it could stop the flow of natural gas through pipelines from Russia to Germany in response to Berlin's decision last month to halt the opening of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Analysts have said that if all of Russia's oil exports were blocked from global markets, prices could rise to US$200 a barrel, while Russia's Deputy Prime Minister said oil could soar to more than US$300.

An apparent slowdown in talks with Iran over its nuclear programme, which would end sanctions against its oil sales, is also adding to price pressures after the European Union envoy on the talks said it was up to Iran and the US to make political decisions to reach a deal.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG