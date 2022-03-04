Oil prices approach US$120 as sanctions target Russian refiners

US sanctions targeting Russian refineries, disruptions to shipping and a fall in US crude stocks to multi-year lows kept oil prices racing yesterday as Brent charged towards US$120 a barrel, its highest in almost a decade.

Brent crude futures rose as high as US$119.84 a barrel, the highest since May 2012. The contract was at US$119.78 a barrel, up US$6.85, or 6.1 per cent, by 0752 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude hit a high of US$116.57, the loftiest since September 2008, and was at US$116.41 a barrel, up US$5.81, or 5.3 per cent.

The gains followed the latest round of United States sanctions on Russia's oil refining sector that raised concerns Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.

While wielding economic sanctions, the US has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs the impact on global oil markets and US energy prices.

"They may be saying that, but global financial institutions are doing the heavy lifting and blanket banning anything with Russia written on the documentation," Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "As long as the West holds its nerve, oil will still go higher."

Australia's ANZ raised its short-term target for oil to US$125 a barrel, adding that supply shortages could see further upside.

Russia is the world's third biggest oil producer and the largest exporter of oil, said the International Energy Agency (IEA). Russian crude and oil products exports reached 7.8 million barrels a day in December.

But the invasion of Ukraine has resulted in most buyers and shippers avoiding cargoes of its crude, diesel, heavy naphtha and vacuum gas oil. That is causing abrupt changes in market structures, price dislocations and violent swings in freight rates.

The result is a physical market for crude too chaotic even for veteran traders who have spent years deftly handling everything from political sanctions to trade wars and attacks on key infrastructure. In the current climate, traders say, even an action as simple as a seller knowing what price to offer their crude at has become confusing.

Trafigura Group tried to sell a cargo of Russia's flagship Urals grade this week at a record discount to benchmark prices for north-west Europe but found no bidders, highlighting how toxic trade with the country has become.

Asian refiners are trying to snap up more Middle Eastern oil, although incremental supplies from the region are very limited, traders said. More US cargoes are also in their sights, but backwardation, surging transport costs and wild divergences in global benchmarks are making that challenging. Their European counterparts are looking to buy more North Sea crude, which may price Chinese and South Korean refiners out of that market, the traders said.

Meanwhile, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, known as Opec+, decided to maintain a rise in output by 400,000 barrels a day in March despite the price surge. "Opec+ essentially punted on sending any production signals to calm the runaway oil market, rolling over the 400 kb/d production increase in record time," RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft said in a note.

The head of the IEA will visit Teheran tomorrow, Iran's Nournews said, suggesting this could help pave the way to a revival of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, US oil inventories continued to fall. Tanks at Cushing, Oklahoma crude hub were at their lowest since 2018, while US strategic reserves were at a near 20-year low - and that was before a White House release on Tuesday in tandem with other industrialised nations.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG