Oil price rises after tumble as market awaits Opec+ clarity

TOKYO • Oil rose to US$75 a barrel yesterday with support coming from a tight market, after a steep drop from multi-year highs in the previous session amid uncertainty over Opec+ supply policy.

Brent crude was up 86 US cents, or 1.2 per cent, at US$75.39 a barrel by 0905 GMT (5.05pm Singapore time), after slumping more than 3 per cent on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate gained 58 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, at US$73.95, having declined by more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

Energy ministers from Opec+, a grouping that includes the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and other oil-producing countries, ended talks on supply policy on Monday.

Divisions between Saudi Arabia, the biggest Opec producer, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which opposed extending supply constraints designed to support prices after the fall in demand from the Covid-19 pandemic, were the main reason behind the failure of the discussions.

"There is a possibility of an Opec+ rebellion that could bring unregulated output back to the market," Rystad Energy oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said in a note.

Nonetheless, "the market is getting too tight for consumers, especially in the United States, where oil is becoming uncomfortably expensive for consumers and industry", she added.

Opec voted last Friday to raise production by about two million barrels a day from next month to December and to extend the remaining output reductions to the end of next year, but UAE resistance scuppered an agreement.

The breakdown of talks initially sent oil prices surging, with US oil hitting its highest price since 2014.

Goldman Sachs said the failure of the discussions has clouded Opec's production policy, although the bank reiterated its expectation that Brent would rise to US$80 a barrel early next year.

