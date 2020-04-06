Oil plunges as meeting delay raises doubts for price war truce

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Crude fell sharply in Asia on Monday (April 6) after a delay to a planned meeting of top producers to discuss output curbs raised doubts over the prospects for an agreement.

Brent futures dropped as much as 12 per cent, after jumping almost 14 per cent on Friday. The Opec+ bloc including Russia will hold a virtual gathering on April 9 instead of Monday after fresh divisions emerged. Saudi Arabia and Russia have indicated that they want the U.S. to join any agreement, but President Donald Trump had only hostile words for Opec on Saturday, and threatened tariffs on foreign oil.

State oil producer Saudi Aramco has delayed until Thursday an announcement on its official selling prices for May, according to people with knowledge of the situation, to await signs of what may happen at the meeting. That comes as the International Energy Agency said that the deepest production cuts in the oil industry's history wouldn't be enough to steady a crude market in which demand has been ravaged by the coronavirus.

"The likelihood of a deal being done is extremely low," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Bank. "Certainly the type of agreement you'd need to stabilize the market is a long shot given how much demand had been hit."

Brent crude fell US$2.14 a barrel to US$31.97 at 6:52am Singapore time after earlier dropping to as low as US$30.03. The contract's six-month contango widened to US$5.58 a barrel from US$3.96 on Friday.

West Texas Intermediate futures in New York declined 7.3 per cent to US$26.28 a barrel after earlier dropping as much as 11 per cent.

Brent futures rallied 37 per cent last week, while WTI ended the week up 32 per cent, as Riyadh and Moscow appeared to move toward a resolution to their damaging battle for market share. Prices are still less than half the levels at the start of the year, with the coronavirus crisis crushing demand.