Oil plunges 40% to two-decade low as market faces historic glut

Oil suffered its biggest one-day price plunge in the modern era, at one point crashing about 40 per cent to below US$11 a barrel, as traders contended with a historic glut.

Despite Opec+'s (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) unprecedented output deal agreed upon a week ago, the oil market remains massively oversupplied as lockdowns to fight the spread of the coronavirus reduce global crude demand by about a third. Storage tanks worldwide are rapidly filling, including at a key hub in Oklahoma in the United States.

"There is no limit to the downside to prices when inventories and pipelines are full," tweeted oil trader Pierre Andurand. "Negative prices are possible."

In early trading in New York, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell to as low as US$10.96 a barrel, the weakest level since 1998.

The plunge was exaggerated as the May futures contract expires today, leading to a fire sale among traders who do not have access to storage. The June contract fell 13 per cent to US$21.80 a barrel at 9.13am local time. Brent declined 7.1 per cent to US$26.08.

There are signs of weakness everywhere. Buyers in Texas are offering as little as US$2 a barrel for some oil streams, raising the possibility that producers may soon have to pay to have crude taken off their hands.

The nearest time spread for the US benchmark has fallen to its weakest level on record.

Crude stockpiles in Cushing - America's key storage hub - have jumped 48 per cent to almost 55 million barrels since the end of February. The hub had a working storage capacity of 76 million as of Sept 30 last year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Despite the weakness in headline prices, retail investors are ploughing money back into oil futures. The US Oil Fund ETF saw a record US$552 million come in last Friday, taking total inflows last week to US$1.6 billion. The fund has said it would move some of its WTI holdings into the July contract, citing regulatory and market conditions.

The price collapse is reverberating across the oil industry. Crude explorers shut down 13 per cent of the American drilling fleet last week.

While production cuts in the country are gaining pace, it is not happening quickly enough to avoid storage filling to maximum levels, said Mr Paul Horsnell, head of commodities at Standard Chartered.

Mr Bob McNally, founder of consulting firm Rapidan Energy Group, added: "The price mechanism is a brutal but effective oil market balancer." He warned that prices could drop into "single digits in order to compel producers to shut their wells".

