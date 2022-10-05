Oil jumps more than 3% ahead of Opec+ meeting on supply cuts

NEW YORK - Oil rose by nearly US$3 a barrel on Tuesday on expectations of a large cut in crude output from the Opec+ producer group and as a weaker US dollar made oil purchases less expensive.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as Opec+, look set to cut output when they meet on Wednesday. The move would squeeze supply in an oil market that energy company executives and analysts say is already tight due to healthy demand, a lack of investment and supply problems.

Brent crude settled at US$91.80 a barrel, up US$2.94, or 3.3 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed US$2.89, or 3.5 per cent, higher at US$86.52 a barrel.

Sources from the group have said Opec+, which includes Russia, is discussing output cuts in excess of one million barrels per day (bpd). Oil extended gains after Bloomberg reported that Opec+ was considering a 2 million-bpd cut.

"We expect a substantial cut to be made, which will not only help to tighten the physical fundamentals but sends an important signal to the market," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Kuwait's oil minister said Opec+ would make a suitable decision to guarantee energy supply and to serve the interests of producers and consumers.

Production target

Opec+ has boosted output this year after record cuts implemented in 2020 when the pandemic slashed demand.

In recent months, the group has failed to meet its planned output increases, missing in August by 3.6 million bpd.

The production target cut being considered is justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs, said Goldman Sachs, adding that this reinforced its bullish outlook on oil.

Also boosting oil prices, the US dollar was headed for a fifth daily loss against a basket of currencies as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve might slow its interest rate hikes.

The Fed's potentially easing its rate hikes would relieve some worries of a US economic recession that could dampen crude demand.