Oil gives up gains after initial reports of a Biden-Putin summit

SYDNEY • Oil yesterday gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after initial reports that the US and Russian presidents had agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate plunged as much as 0.8 per cent, reversing a more than 2 per cent advance.

The chance of a US-Russia summit saw oil prices stripped of much of their opening gains. Brent was up 18 cents at US$93.69, but off a peak of US$95, while US crude was 33 cents firmer at US$91.40, down from a high of US$92.93.

French President Emmanuel Macron had broached and supposedly arranged talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, before Russia dismissed the suggestion.

Oil suffered its first weekly loss in two months last week amid tentative signs of progress on an Iran deal which could release new supply into the market.

An accord looks distant, however, and is offset by the risk of sanctions against major oil producer Russia in the event of a Ukraine invasion.

Ministers from Arab oil-producing countries on Sunday rejected calls to pump more and said Opec+ - the alliance of Opec countries and other suppliers including Russia - should stick to its current agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Global commodity markets have been in thrall to the prolonged stand-off over Ukraine, which comes at a time of already robust demand, surging prices and concern over fast-depleting inventories. Raw materials are trading close to a record, boosting inflation and complicating the task for central banks as they seek to tame the pace of price gains without derailing the recovery.

Any attack from multiple locations could essentially fence Ukraine in, potentially upending commodity markets as regional flows are disrupted and possibly targeted by Western sanctions. Traders are also tracking wheat, which both Ukraine and Russia export, as well as aluminium and nickel.

Oil investors, meanwhile, were following negotiations to rekindle Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement, which remain bogged down. Germany's chancellor warned that it is now or never to save the accord, which could usher in a return to the world market of official oil supplies from the Persian Gulf nation.

Oil could be set for a "prolonged period" above US$100 a barrel this year, with world demand poised to expand to a record, Vitol Group chief executive officer Russell Hardy told Bloomberg Television.

The head of the world's largest independent oil trader said that the market will get tighter, with daily consumption set to rise well above pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of this year.

In a signal of the crude market's bullishness, nearby contracts for WTI and Brent are commanding significant premiums over those further out, indicating that traders are clamouring for barrels right now.

In Asia, refiners are seeking to ramp up their run rates to benefit from healthy margins.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE