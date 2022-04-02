Oil extends slide before consumer nations' meeting on release of reserves

Oil prices fell another 1 per cent yesterday, ahead of a meeting of consumer nations to discuss a new release of emergency oil reserves alongside a huge planned release by the United States.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.1 per cent to US$99.17 a barrel by 4.40pm Singapore time. The contract shed 7 per cent on Thursday.

Brent crude futures slid 1 per cent to US$103.69, after dropping 5.6 per cent on Thursday.

The planned US release caused Thursday's price falls. Yesterday, the two benchmark contracts were headed for a weekly loss of 13 per cent to 14 per cent, their biggest in two years.

Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed yesterday to a further emergency oil release that would follow their March 1 agreement to release about 60 million barrels. But they did not agree on the volume or timing of the release.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a release of one million barrels per day for six months, starting next month. That will be the largest release ever from the US strategic petroleum reserve (SPR).

The aim is to make up for disrupted oil supplies from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices could reverse course, however, if the release is scaled back or delayed or if the delivered volumes are lower than those mentioned by the White House, consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note.

Traders are waiting to see how much oil the IEA countries agree to release but do not expect it to have a long-term effect on the market. "Its impact will be limited as it is unlikely to be anything near the scale of the US announcement," said Oanda senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

ANZ Research analysts said in a note: "Previous releases from the SPR have taken time to reach the market and have had little impact on prices."

While President Biden called for producers in the United States to step up output, ANZ analysts said the massive SPR release could actually backfire and discourage producers from drilling more.

"The scale of the proposed release is large enough to mostly, or even completely, fill the supply deficit in the crude oil market for a period," Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Tobin Gorey said.

"The action would likely cap prices for that period, after which the market would then be relying on Opec+ to increase production," he added.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia, together called Opec+, have stuck to plans to add a modest 432,000 barrels per day of supply in May, despite Western pressure on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to use their spare capacity to boost output further.

China's widening coronavirus-linked lockdowns are contributing to concerns of falling fuel demand, said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

Late on Thursday, the commercial hub of Shanghai extended a lockdown in its eastern districts, while the western portions shut down as scheduled.

