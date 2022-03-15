Oil extends last week's fall amid rate hike worries

BEIJING • Oil prices shed as much as US$4 a barrel yesterday, extending last week's fall, as diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine geared up and markets braced themselves for higher US interest rates.

Brent crude futures were last down by US$3.81, or 3.4 per cent, at US$108.86 a barrel at 2.41pm Singapore time. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased US$3.85, or 3.5 per cent, to US$105.48 a barrel. Both contracts have surged since Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 40 per cent for the year to date.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were set to talk again by video link yesterday after both sides cited progress.

Negotiators had given their most upbeat assessments after weekend negotiations, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

Russia's invasion has roiled energy markets globally.

"Oil prices might continue moderating this week as investors have been digesting the impact of sanctions on Russia, along with parties showing signs of negotiation towards ceasing fire," said Ms Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

"As markets had priced in for a much tighter supply from February to early March, the focus is shifting to the monetary policy in the FOMC meeting this week, which could strengthen the US dollar further, and put pressure on commodity prices," she added, referring to the US Federal Open Market Committee, which meets today and tomorrow to decide whether or not to raise interest rates.

US consumer prices surged in February, leading to its largest annual rise in inflation in 40 years, and were set to accelerate further as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of commodities.

The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising rates this week, which would put downward pressure on oil prices.

Oil prices typically move inversely to the US dollar, with a stronger greenback making commodities more expensive for foreign currency holders.

Brent had already lost 4.8 per cent last week and US WTI fell 5.7 per cent, both posting their steepest weekly decline since November.

That was after both contracts hit their highest levels since 2008 earlier in the week on supply concerns.

"The Russia-Ukraine situation is very fluid and the market is going to be sensitive to developments on this front. Suggestions that parties may be willing to negotiate is likely weighing on prices somewhat," said Mr Warren Patterson, head of commodity research at ING.

Also, the growing number of Covid-19 cases in China will raise demand concerns. China is seeing its worst Covid-19 outbreak in more than two years, he added. China is the world's largest crude oil importer and second-largest consumer after the US.

REUTERS