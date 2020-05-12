Oil edges higher on recovery signs while Saudis flag deeper cuts

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Oil edged higher on Tuesday (May 12) as signs of a recovery in demand continued to surface following the easing of coronavirus-led lockdowns in some regions, while Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production further.

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8 per cent to US after falling on Monday.

Pockets of fuel demand are starting to emerge in India and China, and while a huge glut remains, global stockpile builds are starting to slow. Saudi Arabia announced a surprise move to deepen daily output cuts by another 1 million barrels, which was followed by smaller reductions from Opec allies the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

"We will now probably avoid global storage tank tops if demand ramps up as expected and new lock-down measures are not imposed," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

Oil is still down about 60 per cent this year with little clarity over when global consumption will be back to pre-virus levels. China has seen a steady recovery in air travel and traffic in its capital city, but in Europe various degrees of lockdown continue to hobble consumption. In the US, a report showed that the volume of fuel sold by retailers across the nation rose just over 7 per cent in the week ended May 2. However, the rebound is still far below 2019 levels.

Crude fell Monday amid doubts over Saudi Arabia's ability to implement the extra cuts, while some suggested the move was indicative of the market's underlying weakness. There are also concerns a resurgence of coronavirus cases may lead tightening restrictions and a further hit to demand.

Indian fuel consumption in May is expected to be as much as 25 per cent higher than April as planting season begins, requiring tractors and water pumps to burn more diesel, while trucks return to the road as lockdown restrictions ease, according officials at two state-owned refineries. In China, more people are driving to avoid public transport due to virus fears, boosting gasoline demand.

Saudi Arabia aims to pump just under 7.5 million barrels a day in June, compared with an official target of about 8.5 million a day. It's a sign of the urgency in Riyadh to stabilize the market as rock-bottom prices force the kingdom to impose deep spending cuts. Kuwait and the UAE followed by announcing additional daily curbs of 80,000 barrels and 100,000, respectively.

Saudi Aramco's first quarter earnings on Tuesday will give an insight into how much the price crash has affected the business so far, although there won't be a conference call or management presentation for analysts or the press.