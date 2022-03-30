Oil drops 2% amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks, China lockdowns

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Oil prices ended 2 per cent lower on Tuesday (March 29) as talks progressed between Russia and Ukraine to end their weeks-long conflict, though Moscow negotiators said a promise to scale down some military operations did not represent a ceasefire.

Further weighing on oil futures, new lockdowns in China to curb the spread of the coronavirus prompted concerns that fuel demand could take a hit.

Brent crude settled down US$2.25 or 2 per cent at US$110.23 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down US$1.72 or 1.6 per cent at US$104.24.

Both benchmarks fell 7 per cent on Monday and dropped as much as 7 per cent again early on Tuesday before bouncing off session lows.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Turkey for the first face-to-face discussions in nearly three weeks. The top Russian negotiator said the talks were "constructive". Russia promised to reduce its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine; Ukraine proposed adoption of neutral status but with international guarantees that it would be protected from attack.

Oil came off session lows when Moscow's lead negotiator cautioned that Russia's promise to decrease military operations did not represent a ceasefire and a formal agreement with Kyiv had a long way to go.

"Maybe there's reasons to be a bit more optimistic than we were this time yesterday, but I don't think this whole situation with Ukraine is going to go away in the next 15 minutes," cautioned Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine had disrupted oil supplies and driven oil prices to nearly US$140 a barrel, its highest in about 14 years.

New lockdowns in Shanghai to curb rising coronavirus cases also pressured prices on Tuesday as the market worried about a falloff in Chinese demand. Shanghai accounts for about 4 per cent of China's oil consumption, ANZ Research analysts said.

Lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners are trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next 2 months, traders and analysts said.

Weakness in global oil demand is expected to persist through April and May, said Rystad Energy's senior vice-president of analysis, Claudio Galimberti, citing the Russia-Ukraine tensions, high oil prices and China's Covid-19 situation.

US crude stocks fell by three million barrels last week, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures, steeper than the one million-draw that analysts polled by Reuters had estimated. Government inventory data is due on Wednesday.