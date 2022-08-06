Oil down over 10% this week as demand falls

Oil headed for a punishing weekly loss on increasing evidence that a global economic slowdown is spurring demand destruction, with prices sliding to their lowest level in six months.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell towards US$89 a barrel in Asia, with the US benchmark down more than 10 per cent this week.

Official data showed that US petrol consumption has softened, while crude stockpiles rose. The slump came even as Saudi Arabia boosted prices and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or Opec+, warned of scant spare capacity.

After surging in the first five months of the year, crude's rally has been thrown into reverse, with losses deepening this month after falls in June and July.

The sell-off, which has wiped out gains triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will ease the inflationary pressures coursing through the global economy that have spurred central banks, including the United States Federal Reserve, to hike rates.

The shift to much tighter monetary policy has stoked investors' concern that growth will slow in leading economies, imperilling the outlook for energy consumption.

The Bank of England warned on Thursday that Britain is heading for more than a year of recession as it raised borrowing costs.

This week's slump has come as Libya brought crude production back on-line after a period of upheaval, potentially enabling the Opec member's exports to stabilise at more than one million barrels a day and easing market tightness.

On Wednesday, Opec and its allies, including Russia, agreed to a minuscule rise in collective supply for September, while warning that their spare capacity was extremely limited. Saudi Arabia, the group's de facto leader, raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to a record.

