Oil closes below US$50 for first time in a year as glut fears grow

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Opec has its work cut out to persuade the market that its output caps will stabilize oil prices - and US producers aren't helping.

Crude settled below US$50 a barrel in New York on Monday (Dec 18) for the first time in more than a year and continued falling in after-hours trading. The slide began after data provider Genscape In. was said to report growing inventories at the biggest American storage hub and intensified as the US Energy Department forecast higher output in the country's shale plays.

Oil prices are on track for a third straight monthly decline despite efforts by Opec, Russia and other major exporters to halt the slide. Crude had slunk near US$50 in recent weeks but always rebounded. Crossing the threshold was "significant," said Michael Loewen, a commodities strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"We're probably going to see a supply slowdown in the US," he said by telephone. "I do think that producers will react."

A dive for US equities added to the pressure on Monday. The S&P 500 hit a 14-month low as investors anticipated a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike that could slow the economy.

West Texas Intermediate for January delivery fell US$1.32 to settle at US$49.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Bears gained steam after the official close, with oil falling to US$49.01, the lowest level since September 2017. The WTI February contract fell to US$49.47.

Brent for February settlement closed down 67 cents to US$59.61 on London's ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark traded at a premium of US$9.41 a barrel to same-month WTI.

"There's always a question mark over to what extent the Opec countries and Russia will or will not fulfill their promises," said Pavel Molchanov, a Raymond James & Associates Inc. analyst. "There is naturally some skepticism."

It typically takes about six weeks for Opec nations to implement supply changes, and Saudi Arabia, the group's biggest producer, faces added political pressure from US President Donald Trump to keep the taps open, Molchanov said.