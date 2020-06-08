Oil advances towards US$43 after Opec+ extends production cuts

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Oil advanced towards US$43 a barrel in London on Monday (June 8) after Opec and its allies agreed on Saturday to extend historic output curbs by an extra month, promising stricter compliance to ensure members don't pump more than they pledged.

Brent futures added 1.4 per cent after posting a sixth weekly increase on Friday, the longest run of gains since May 2018.

The extension is a victory for Saudi Arabia and Russia, which were deadlocked in a brutal price war just two months ago. The de-facto leaders of Opec+ showed their commitment to shore up oil markets globally over the weekend, and even cajoled Iraq, Nigeria and other laggards to fulfill their promises to reduce production.

Oil has doubled since April as Opec+ cuts trimmed a global glut and demand staged a rebound after the easing of restrictions in some countries, particularly China. Still, a sustained recovery may be hampered by deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, a second wave of infections, or returning US shale supply following a gain in crude prices.

Opec+ agreed to cut output by 9.6 million barrels a day in July, 100,000 barrels a day less than this month as Mexico will end its supply constraints. Any member that doesn't implement 100 per cent of its curbs in May and June will make extra reductions from July to September to compensate. The cartel will meet again in the second half of June for another review of the oil market.

Saudi Arabia made some of the biggest price increases for crude exports in at least two decades, doubling down on its strategy to bolster the oil market after Opec+ producers extended output cuts.

The steepest jump will hit July exports to Asia, state producer Saudi Aramco's largest regional market, according to a pricing list seen by Bloomberg. Overall, the increases for Saudi crude erase almost all of the discounts the kingdom made during its brief price war with Russia.

The sharp price increases show that Saudi Arabia is using all the tools at its disposal to turn around the oil market after prices plunged into negative territory in April. As the price setter in the Middle East, the increases in its official prices may be followed by other producers.

But the profits that oil refiners make from processing crude into fuel are struggling to keep up with the rising market, and the sharp Saudi price hikes are likely to exacerbate that problem. Representatives for refineries from Europe and Asia expressed concern and said the pricing would crush margins.