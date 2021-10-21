Oei Hong Leong donating $2.7m from proceeds of REC share sale

Billionaire Oei Hong Leong, a substantial shareholder of embattled education services provider Raffles Education Corporation (REC), is donating $2.7 million to the National University of Singapore (NUS).

A letter seen by The Straits Times shows that Mr Oei signed and addressed it to NUS president Tan Eng Chye yesterday.

"I am an active investor in the stock market and I have always cherished companies that practise good corporate governance," Mr Oei stated in the letter.

"It is my sincere wish that this funding to support independent research into this area including contract law development will assist with improvement in the corporate governance structure in Singapore."

NUS has not yet said if it has accepted the donation.

The sum donated is equivalent to the total proceeds Mr Oei received for the sale of 38.9 million REC shares several days ago.

According to a bourse filing after the market closed on Monday, Mr Oei pared his stake in the company from 10.16 per cent to 7.34 per cent. The sale translates to an average price of 6.9 cents per share.

After the sale on Monday, the mainboard-listed stock tumbled 2.1 cents, or 25.6 per cent, to 6.1 cents - its lowest ever - with more than 52 million shares changing hands.

REC called for a trading halt on Tuesday. It has three working days to resume trading under Singapore Exchange (SGX) rules.

In a widely circulated letter addressed to the board of directors of REC on Monday, ahead of the company's annual general meeting to be convened on Oct 30, Mr Oei questioned the amounts of cash REC paid to the wife, sons and daughter-in-law of chairman and chief executive Chew Hua Seng.

According to an independent auditor's report by BDO, Mr Chew's wife Doris Chung Gim Lian was paid $372,240 in director's fees, salaries, bonuses and other benefits for the financial year ended June 30.

His sons Chew Han Wei and Chew Han Qiang were paid $185,040 and $186,773, respectively, over the same period.

These sums were higher than the fees paid to other directors of the company.

REC dismissed the questions in a response on Monday night to SGX queries on its trading activity, saying it viewed Mr Oei's letter as containing "bare allegations and material inaccuracies which are not substantiated".

It added that it is taking legal advice and intends to respond to the letter in due course.

Mr Oei also asked why Mr Chew was paid $2.8 million for the year when auditors had highlighted material uncertainty on the group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The auditors have also highlighted that the group's liabilities exceeded its current assets by $196.4 million for the financial year ended June 30.

In an Oct 8 statement, REC cited mitigating factors and suggested it was confident that its "net current liabilities position will not likely pose material uncertainty on the ability of the group and of the company as a going concern".