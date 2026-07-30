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NYSE-listed AI chip design firm makes second listing in Singapore; hiring for AI and engineering roles

Ambiq Micro chief executive Fumihide Esaka (left) said its SGX listing is an important milestone for its presence in the region.

SINGAPORE – Singapore investors can now access two of the fastest-growing areas of technology – AI and semiconductors – with the secondary listing of chip designer Ambiq Micron on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard on July 30.

As a listing by introduction, the semiconductor solutions provider – whose primary listing is on the New York Stock Exchange – is not issuing new shares or raising new capital as part of the current process.

Ambiq, which operates one of its largest global research and development (R&D) and engineering hubs in Singapore, also said it is expanding its presence here and growing its team here.

The Texas-headquartered company’s New York shares closed at US$57.26 per share on July 29.

Its opening price on the SGX was $73.74.

The Texas-headquartered company’s New York shares closed at US$57.26 per share on July 29, and opened on the SGX on July 30 at $73.74. PHOTO: AMBIQ

Ambiq specialises in ultra-low power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, which refers to running AI directly on everyday devices such as wearables.

It is building platforms and a software ecosystem that can enable developers to bring AI to such battery-powered devices.

Ambiq chief executive Fumihide Esaka said the listing marks an important milestone in the company’s growth strategy.

He told The Straits Times: “Singapore has been a strategic part of Ambiq’s growth for many years.”

In February, the company expanded its Singapore R&D facility at Aperia Tower 2 in Kallang, which serves as a principal centre for developing next-generation ultra-low-power edge AI technologies.

Esaka said: “Our dual listing reflects the significance of our long-term commitment to Singapore and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

“Beyond broadening access for investors across Asia, it aligns our capital markets presence with where we invest, innovate, and grow.”

While Ambiq is not issuing new shares this time, Esaka said Ambiq will consider the Singapore capital market for potential future fundraising, subject to market conditions and the necessary regulatory approvals.

He added that this secondary listing aligns the company’s presence in the capital markets with its expanding footprint in Singapore, and reflects its long-term commitment to the region.

He also said that Ambiq sees significant long-term opportunities in the region across areas such as personal devices, industrial automation, healthcare, and smart environments.

These are where demand for energy-efficient AI running directly on battery-powered edge devices continues to accelerate, he noted.

Earlier in 2026, Ambiq announced a multi-year R&D programme in Singapore to advance next-generation e dge AI technologies while strengthening collaboration with local universities, research institutions, and the broader semiconductor ecosystem.

This collaboration is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB).

Esaka added: “Singapore offers a unique combination of world-class engineering talent, a strong innovation ecosystem, and deep expertise in semiconductors and advanced technology.

“As e dge AI adoption accelerates, we believe Singapore will continue to play an increasingly strategic role in Ambiq’s global innovation strategy and long-term growth.”

Ambiq will continue to expand its team in Singapore and currently has open positions spanning AI software, integrated circuit design, design verification, embedded software, applications engineering, product engineering, and other advanced engineering disciplines, he said.

“These hires will help accelerate global product development as demand for energy-efficient Edge AI continues to grow.”

“We see Singapore playing an increasingly key role in Ambiq’s global innovation strategy thanks to its exceptional engineering talent, world-class research ecosystem, and strong support for advanced semiconductor innovation,” Esaka said.

SGX head of global sales and origination Pol de Win said a US and SGX dual listing will allow Ambiq to “keep capital flowing around the clock.”

“It is a natural step for companies to build a capital markets strategy that supports where their business growth is taking place,” he said.

He added that Ambiq’s listing makes it the first sizeable global fabless semiconductor design company on the SGX.

“As AI moves out of the data centre and onto everyday devices, a Singapore listing elevates Ambiq’s profile with Asian investors while supporting its R&D and regional market expansion,” he said.

Paul Ng, chief executive of EDBI, which is part of a joint investment platform of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore, said that Ambiq’s listing reflects Singapore’s enduring relevance as a base for global technology companies looking for opportunities in Asia.

EDBI, which focuses on high-growth global technology companies looking to scale in Singapore and across Asia, also invests in Ambiq.

Ng said: “Singapore continues to build its position as a trusted hub for deep-tech and semiconductor innovation, supported by a growing ecosystem of companies, investors, research institutions, and talent.

“We look forward to helping more companies grow from Singapore.”