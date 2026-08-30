Nvidia’s valuation sparks tech rally but S’pore companies lose out: Markets this week

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In this column, ST’s business correspondents unpack the latest developments in Singapore and global markets during the week – and explain what they mean for investors.

Nvidia’s results are widely regarded as a bellwether for the AI industry.

SINGAPORE – If there were any mounting fears of an AI bubble, they were put to rest by Nvidia this week, as robust AI demand saw the chipmaker’s market value balloon by another US$442 billion (S$564 billion).

The chipmaker’s shares surged 8.7 per cent on Aug 27, producing the second-largest single-day increase in market value by any company on record.