Nvidia says SK Hynix will continue to be its largest partner; pact to develop AI chips sealed

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SEOUL - Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang said on June 8 that SK Hynix would continue to be the AI chipmaker’s largest partner, a win for the South Korean company vying with Samsung Electronics in a red-hot arena.

Nvidia and SK Hynix also signed a multi-year agreement covering both chip design and manufacturing. Nvidia will help its partner diversify into new arenas, encompassing infrastructure and physical artificial intelligence as well as memory for Vera Rubin, Nvidia’s most powerful accelerator.

The broad tie-up gives SK Hynix a boost as it prepares to expand significantly into the next generation of high-bandwidth memory, known as HBM4. Huang confirmed for the first time last week that it has cleared Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology to supply that product, indispensable for top-end systems.

The trio, which dominate the global market for memory, compete fiercely for a slice of that lucrative business. Set for deliveries in the third quarter of 2026 , Vera Rubin is now in full production, Huang said during the Computex trade show in Taiwan. The new systems are built around clusters of Vera central processing units and Rubin graphics cores, allied with terabytes of HBM4 in each server system.

SK Hynix’s shares slid 10 per cent on June 8, tracking a broad sell-off in Asian tech stocks. SK Hynix shares and its memory-sector rivals have skyrocketed over the past year, driven north by surging chip prices.

The chipmaker and its peers are racing to supply HBM to Nvidia, which is in turn scrambling to supply the accelerators that hyperscalers such as Meta Platforms need to train and operate AI services. Memory has emerged as “probably the toughest” bottleneck to resolve for the tech industry, Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas said last week.

Huang said in the statement: “Together, we will co-develop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure – from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI.”

Huang is pushing a slate of products in coming years, and Asian companies – including South Korean firms – will play a critical role. In Taipei, Nvidia’s CEO took the unusual step of hosting a dinner with partners including SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won.

Since arriving in Seoul, Huang similarly dined with several high-profile industry names. He called on gaming studios Krafton and NC Corp, whose endorsement may be key to ensuring widespread adoption of Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip – its foray into a PC sphere dominated by Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Nvidia announced a series of tie-ups on June 8 with big local names other than SK Hynix. The US company will help SK Telecom and Naver Corp build AI cloud services, and team up with Doosan Group on robotics. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS