Nutryfarm financial controller to resign about 4 months into the role

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Nutryfarm International's financial controller and joint company secretary Yang Kai Leong will step down from July 31 this year to pursue other career opportunities, the durian and health foods distributor said on Friday (June 24).

The move comes around four months after his appointment on April 6 this year. The 35-year old is in charge of the group's finance operations and is the joint secretary for Nutryfarm's corporate matters.

On April 24, Lim Boo Hiong, Nutryfarm's acting chief financial officer and joint company secretary at the time, resigned due to health reasons. He took on the roles on Oct 1, 2021.

Mr Yang's stepping down comes just days after Nutryfarm announced the incoming departure of its non-executive independent director Low Chin Parn Eric.

On June 20, the company said Mr Low will step down from his role on Sept 18, just a little over eight months since his appointment on Jan 2 this year. The 60-year-old cited personal reasons for his departure from the company.

Shares of Nutryfarm have been voluntarily suspended since April this year.