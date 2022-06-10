Number of Bitcoin traders 'in the money' falls, pointing to capitulation

NEW YORK • More crypto traders are finding their Bitcoin investments underwater and may be ready to throw in the towel.

The number of anonymous Bitcoin addresses "in the money", meaning those that acquired their holdings at prices below the current day's, has reached lows not seen since March 2020, according to Bequant, a digital asset firm.

The level, currently hovering at around 51 per cent, "points to capitulation", although bear markets in 2015 and 2018 saw even lower lows, wrote its analysts in a note.

Crypto prices have been in a slump this year as the US Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus and hikes interest rates to combat inflation. The environment has been toxic for all manner of riskier assets, including richly valued technology companies.

But cryptocurrencies have been hit particularly hard, with Bitcoin losing more than a third of its value this year, and others, including Ether, shedding 50 per cent.

Even Bitcoin miners have started to offload tokens they had hoarded, as many are seeing few signs that prices could recover soon.

"It feels very much to me like crypto is also subject to a lot of the monetary cycle that has been hitting the more traditional asset classes," said Ms Kara Murphy, chief investment officer of Kestra Holdings.

"Looking at the rapid increase in crypto prices, it seems clear that they really benefited from easy money policies, and now that the money is coming out of the system, that is a good part of the reason why crypto is declining more recently."

In its second consecutive session ending lower, Bitcoin fell as much as 4.8 per cent on Wednesday to trade at around US$29,800.

To be sure, it is unlikely that a lot of crypto "OGs", meaning those who bought early on at very low price levels, are dumping their holdings, said Mr Wilfred Daye, chief executive of Securitize Capital, a digital asset management company. But those who bought in recent months might be more likely to sell.

"There may be capitulation because larger institutional players, guys who got in during the current cycle, are at risk of selling their assets and liquidating their assets," Mr Daye said.

BLOOMBERG