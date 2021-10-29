NTUC Income to expand regionally via tie-ups

Insurer NTUC Income is expanding its operations into Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia through strategic partnerships with leading insurance firms in these countries.

The partnerships will be built on the insurance-as-a-service model, in which insurers deliver personalised insurance products to the customer in a simplified way while taking into account when and how they require them.

NTUC Income said yesterday that it will work with PT Central Asia Financial (Jagadiri) in Indonesia, Post and Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI) in Vietnam and VSure Tech (VSure) in Malaysia.

These three companies will launch NTUC Income's rain insurance plan Droplet across cities including Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur.

Droplet offers insurance to consumers who book a ride via ride-hailing platforms such as Grab. It provides a payout when prices on these platforms surge due to rain.

Citing research by German data company Statista, NTUC Income said that last year, the total market value of ride hailing in South-east Asia was estimated to be US$11 billion (S$14.8 billion), with Indonesia topping the list , followed by Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.

"This tremendous demand for ride-hailing services among South-east Asians has given rise to the need for 'rainsurance' like Droplet to protect consumers financially against price surges on these platforms, particularly during the monsoon season," NTUC Income's chief executive Andrew Yeo said.

It also noted the strong demand for digital consumption in South-east Asia, citing a report by Facebook and Bain and Company. Since the start of the pandemic, according to the report, 70 million more people in the region have become digital consumers and have been making online purchases.

Vsure chief executive Eddy Wong said of Droplet: "We believe protection against ride-hailing pricing surge during rainy days is a great example of insurance reimagined to be palatable for the consumers and their... lifestyles."

Mr Yeo said the overseas venture is a natural next step in the company's strategic growth plan.

"The market potential of countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam is huge, given their relatively young populations and high mobile penetration rates... I believe that these markets are especially primed for new digital insurance propositions that are enabled by technology."

He added that the company aims to draw inspiration from its partners and regional consumers, and will look into co-creating digital insurance offerings that will ultimately benefit Singaporeans.