Commentary

NTUC Income should avoid a POSB debacle

It must keep to purpose of providing insurance for average citizens even after corporatisation

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Remember the POSB debacle?

It happened over two decades ago when DBS Bank, under a previous chief executive, made moves to gradually absorb the "people's bank" after acquiring it, erasing the POSB franchise.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 08, 2022, with the headline NTUC Income should avoid a POSB debacle. Subscribe