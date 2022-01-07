NTUC Income set to offer wider range of products: Experts

Consumers could be seeing a more diverse range of products from insurer NTUC Income in the future, with its plans to convert its legal structure from a cooperative to a company governed by the Companies Act.

Singapore's second-largest health insurer said yesterday that the planned corporatisation will give it more flexibility to raise funds for its expansion and enable it to offer more competitive products to customers.

It stressed that current policyholders will continue to have the same coverage and terms.

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said: "The corporatisation initiative will enable Income to stay viable, especially since new entrants are becoming more innovative by combining finance with technology.

"The restructuring will, in particular, provide much flexibility for financing and resourcing new growth."

He added an upshot is that Income can provide better packages and services, including higher and broader insurance benefits.

"The existing clientele base, particularly the underserved segments, will continue to be the staple for Income. Yet, there are new segments that it can cater to, for it to scale up and also enlarge its scope of products," he said.

Singapore Management University assistant professor of finance Aurobindo Ghosh agreed that corporatisation will give Income access to public markets for raising funds, rather than being restricted to cooperative, trade unions or public and government sources.

"The main concern for corporatisation from a consumer's point of view is probably that corporations have to make decisions keeping stakeholder value or profitability in mind," he said.

A cooperative typically has a social mission to benefit society.

But the competitive insurance landscape means that Income has to remain aligned to market standards, both experts said.

"While Income's future offerings will become more market-sensitive, it can still retain its core social mission… Consumers do have choices, if Income deviates from market standards," Prof Loh said.

Prof Ghosh added that Singaporean consumers might see a wider suite of products available, probably at a reasonable price.

"With larger access to the public market to raise capital, Income might be able to provide non-traditional products - like micro-insurance - or more customised products at competitive prices to appeal to younger demographics," he said.

It might also appeal to more discerning, high-net-worth clients, who might have more personalised needs, Prof Ghosh said.

Mr Joseph Lim, 29, a quality assurance specialist who holds Income policies, said: "I'm not sure how (the move) will affect my current plan with Income, but I hope it will be favourable to consumers.

"I'm also interested to see what types of new products they offer in the future, such as micro-insurance plans that cover niche areas."