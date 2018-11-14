Now you can pick up Qoo10 parcels at 7-Eleven and nationwide lockers

People who buy items on e-commerce platform Qoo10 Singapore will be able to pick up their parcels at a nearby 7-Eleven store, as well as the nationwide common parcel locker system.

The new collection service was rolled out yesterday at 75 stores. Eventually, all 342 stores will be put on this scheme, said Qoo10 in a statement. Customers will not have to pay extra for this service.

By year-end, Qoo10 customers will also be able to collect purchases from "federated lockers" in the HDB towns at Bukit Panjang and Punggol, as well as selected MRT stations.

This is part of a pilot led by the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), which oversees the Federated Lockers Network and Collection Points Programme here. These shared lockers are generally located at convenient places such as MRT stations and within HDB estates.

The lockers will allow customers to collect their parcels along their commute or from HDB residential or commercial locations within their estate, said Qoo10.

"Convenience for our customers and merchants has always been at the forefront of Qoo10's business, and we are focused on growing a comprehensive, cross-border logistics network across South-east Asia," said Qoo10 Singapore's country manager Hyunwook Cho.

Qoo10 is the largest Singapore-based e-commerce platform with three million registered users. It has a presence in countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

The new collection options come after Qoo10 had recently introduced the second phase of Qprime, a service that aims to minimise shipping costs on selected products for both buyers and sellers.

Buyers get free shipping on purchases over $50, and a flat shipping fee of $3.99 for purchases below $50. On the other hand, sellers are charged lower shipping fees for the pick-up of Qprime parcels.

There are currently some 150,000 products listed under the Qprime service. Qoo10 plans to increase this number to one million products by the end of the year.