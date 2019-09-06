Malaysia's Axiata ends talks to merge Asia telecom business with Norway's Telenor

OSLO (REUTERS) - Norway's Telenor and Malaysia's Axiata Group have ended talks about creating a telecoms joint venture with nearly 300 million customers across South Asia and South-east Asia, Telenor said on Friday (Sept 6).

"Due to some complexities involved in the proposed transaction, the parties have mutually agreed to end the discussions," Telenor said in a statement, without elaborating.

The deal would have created an entity worth US$40 billion (S$55.3 billion) including debt, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in May, when the talks were first announced in the largest cross-border merger in Asia, excluding China and Japan.

"Both parties still acknowledge the strong strategic rationale of the proposed transaction. The parties do not rule out that a future transaction could be possible," Telenor said.

A deal would have combined the two companies' South Asian and South-east Asian operations.

The Norwegian mobile operator was to have owned a 56.5 per cent stake and Axiata the remaining 43.5 per cent with no cash changing hands, the companies had said.