Nod for Straits Law, K&L Gates' S'pore office to tie up

Singapore law firm Straits Law Practice and global practice K&L Gates have received approval from the Singapore Legal Services Regulatory Authority to combine K&L Gates' Singapore office with Straits Law, the firms announced yesterday.

The combination has been approved under a structure that allows a foreign firm to take up to one-third of a local firm's equity and share up to one-third of its profits, Straits Law managing director N. Sreenivasan said.

The combined Singapore law firm will be known as K&L Gates Straits Law.

With their powers combined, Straits Law's full-service practice offering will be expanded to a global level, while K&L Gates will be able to provide clients with legal services involving Singapore law.

"On the operating level, we will be seamless and plug into their system for clients requiring transnational services. KLG Straits will be a Singapore law firm delivering both Singapore and international legal services," Mr Sreenivasan said.

The combination is subject to agreement from the partners of both firms and the subsequent signing of documents, with the firms targeting an effective completion date of Jan 1.

EXPANSION TO GLOBAL LEVEL On the operating level, we will be seamless and plug into their system for clients requiring transnational services. KLG Straits will be a Singapore law firm delivering both Singapore and international legal services. MR N. SREENIVASAN, managing director of Straits Law, on the combination move.

A further update will be provided upon successful approvals from the firms' partners and the execution of documents, the firms said in their joint statement.

Incorporated in Singapore in 2011, Straits Law is a medium-sized law firm with over 30 lawyers. Its disputes practice is recognised for handling complex corporate litigation, arbitration, construction and white-collar crime cases; it also has a banking and restructuring practice and an India desk.

The K&L Gates Singapore office has about 17 lawyers, while the international firm boasts a total of more than 1,800 lawyers worldwide across five continents, with a fully integrated network of 45 offices. It has 11 offices in the Asia-Pacific and locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and South America.

When completed, the combination of Straits Law and K&L Gates will join a growing pool of tie-ups formed between local and international law firms in recent years.

One such tie-up was between United Kingdom-headquartered Taylor Vinters and Singapore-based boutique firm Via Law Corporation in February last year, forming Taylor Vinters Via. In the deal, Taylor Vinters acquired a stake in the smaller firm and transferred its existing Singapore business into it, while Via Law became a corporate partner in Taylor Vinters.

Others include Eversheds Harry Elias formed in May last year, Dentons Rodyk in November 2015, Withers KhattarWong in April 2015, Morgan Lewis Stamford in March 2015 and RHTLaw Taylor Wessing in 2011.