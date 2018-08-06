Noble to boost new trading holding company bond issuance from US$280m to US$300m

As part of its financial restructuring, commodities trader Noble Group’s ad hoc group of creditors will increase the total issuance of the new trading holding company bonds from US$280 million to US$300 million.
SINGAPORE - Commodities trader Noble Group on Monday (Aug 6) gave an update on its fianncial restructuring, saying that following further engagement with its ad hoc group of creditors it has agreed to increase the total issuance of the new trading holding company bonds from US$280 million as at June 22, 2018, to US$300 million.

"The company continues to engage in discussions with the SGX on the restructuring. A circular to shareholders containing further information on the restructuring, together with a notice of special general meeting, is expected to be dispatched to shareholders shortly," it said.

