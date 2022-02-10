No Signboard seeks extension to hold AGM

Restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings has applied for a two-month extension to hold its annual general meeting (AGM), as well as to issue its annual report and sustainability report for FY2021 and first-quarter results.

The Catalist-listed company said last month it was unable to demonstrate that it could continue as a going concern and requested a voluntary suspension of the trading of its shares.

It said in a bourse filing on Tuesday that it needs more time to prepare its cash-flow projection and working capital management, and "develop further clarity" in preparing its FY2021 financial statements. An extension will give auditors more time to review, assess and complete an audit of the group.

The company is seeking to issue its annual and sustainability reports on March 16, to push back the AGM to March 31, and to announce its Q1 FY2022 results on April 14.

No Signboard said the company and its board have been in talks with substantial shareholders for financial support, but the substantial shareholders have not provided any letters of undertaking for financial support as yet.

It said it has engaged DBS Bank to release an earmarked amount for working capital purposes and is discussing restructuring plans with its financial adviser.

It is also exploring fund-raising activities and is in talks with potential investors to obtain additional financing for working capital purposes and to maintain the business as a going concern.

In a bourse filing last week, No Signboard said it had received letters of demand from the landlords of two of its fast-food outlets for more than $176,000 in arrears of rental and other monies owing.

Its shares last traded at 3.1 cents on Jan 17; a trading halt was requested on Jan 19.

