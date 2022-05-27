No Signboard secures rescue funding ahead of moratorium hearings

Ahead of its moratorium hearings yesterday, No Signboard Holdings announced a lifeline by an unnamed investor who has agreed to invest up to $5 million in the debt-ridden restaurant operator.

In the event that the company winds up, the investor will get preferential liquidation rights for the rescue financing, according to the agreement terms that No Signboard disclosed in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

The High Court was scheduled to hear moratorium requests by the company and two of its subsidiaries, NSB Hotpot and NSB Restaurants at 2.30pm yesterday.

On April 29, the trio had applied for moratorium relief spanning six months under Section 64 of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act.

The court orders being sought are to ensure that no resolution is passed to wind up the companies and that no legal process shall be commenced or continued against any property of the applicants, among other things.

Specifically in No Signboard's application, it has requested that OCBC Bank, which is the creditor of $3 million under a temporary bridging loan facility extended to the company in April 2020, be excluded from the terms of the moratorium order.

In the bourse filing on Wednesday, No Signboard said it entered into a memorandum of understanding for up to $5 million in super priority financing with the investor on April 30.

On Tuesday, the company then entered into an agreement to take up the offer, with a principal amount of $450,000 as an interim measure to obtain immediate and urgent short-term financing for its working capital requirements.

The rescue financing was intended to precede the disbursement of the balance of the investment amount by the investor, it pointed out, while noting that no interest is payable on the principal amount.

Trading of No Signboard's shares has been suspended since Jan 24.

THE BUSINESS TIMES