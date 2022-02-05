No Signboard restaurants still operating despite rental woes

Restaurants under No Signboard Holdings are still dishing up meals while the firm grapples with demands for unpaid rent that threaten to close two of its outlets and may even send the company itself belly up.

While the two Mom's Touch Chicken and Burger eateries might be affected, it is business as usual at No Signboard Seafood, Little Sheep Hot Pot and nosignboard Sheng Jian, said Mr Robson Lee, the company's corporate legal adviser, yesterday.

No Signboard Seafood has two outlets, in Esplanade and Geylang. There is a Little Sheep Hotpot in Orchard Gateway and a nosignboard Sheng Jian in Northpoint City.

A third Mom's Touch outlet, in Eastwood Centre, is not affected by the letters of demand, said Mr Lee, who is partner of law firm Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher.

The two affected eateries are also open while the parent firm tries to find a resolution to the crisis, which was triggered by letters of demand for more than $176,000, mainly rent.

One is a claim for $12,161.10 from The Centrepoint Singapore in Orchard Road, the other for $163,965.56 from Milano Central at the PLQ Mall in Paya Lebar Quarter.

The Straits Times understands that Frasers Property Retail, which operates The Centrepoint, is discussing possible solutions. The Centrepoint eatery has owed rent since last December.

Many food and beverage (F&B) outlets across the island have been struggling to stay afloat for the past two years amid restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No Signboard told the Singapore Exchange on Thursday that the rental claims will have an adverse impact on its financial position and performance, noting that the landlords have threatened legal action if the arrears are not met.

The Catalist-listed firm said last week that it may not be able to continue as a going concern and requested a voluntary suspension of its shares.

Other seafood chains and businesses have also felt the impact of the pandemic.