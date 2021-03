Lexus has no plans to do away with combustion engines in the coming decades, even as the Toyota luxury arm says it will launch about 10 electrified models by 2025.

A number of these will be petrol-electric hybrids and plug-in hybrids - all of which will still employ combustion engines - but at least one will be a full electric vehicle (EV) based on the LF-Z concept car it unveiled at a virtual press event on Monday.