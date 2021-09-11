No hikes in spot freight rates until February, CMA CGM tells customers

PARIS • French container shipping group CMA CGM on Thursday said it was stopping all increases in its spot freight rates until February in a gesture to customers after a surge in shipping costs during the pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic has strained global logistics due to restrictions to limit the spread of the virus and a sharp rebound in economic activity following a slump last year.

"Although these market-driven rate increases are expected to continue in the coming months, the group has decided to put any further increases in spot freight rates on hold for all services operated under its brands," CMA CGM said in a statement.

"This decision applies to spot rates and is effective immediately until Feb 1, 2022."

CMA CGM, which is founded and controlled by the Saade family, is one of the world's largest container lines.

Like its peers, the Marseille-based group has seen earnings climb on the back of high freight rates and saturated vessel capacity.

The group said that it had increased the capacity of its operated fleet by 11 per cent since the end of 2019.

Shipping congestion has been exacerbated in recent weeks by backlogs at some Chinese ports as the authorities in China have tried to curb the renewed spread of Covid-19 infections.

The Freightos Baltic Index of international shipping prices shows that rates for the route from China to the west coast of North America have gone up by more than five times in one year.

The world's largest container carrier, Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk, saw its net profit jump to US$3.71 billion (S$4.97 billion) for the second quarter of this year, up 30 per cent on the full-year figure for last year.

CMA CGM meanwhile logged a second-quarter net profit of about US$3.5 billion, 25 times more than that for the same period last year.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE