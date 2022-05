"Take a seat" has assumed a whole new meaning for staff at software giant SAP, with desks of all shapes and sizes now up for grabs at its Pasir Panjang office.

There are no assigned desks across three floors of the office in Mapletree Business City - not even for its senior leaders, but there are choices aplenty - high workbenches for those who like to stay standing, workstations designed for small groups, or cafe-style seats.