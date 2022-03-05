No change to STI components after March review

There are no changes to the Straits Times Index (STI) components after the March 2022 review, said index administrator FTSE Russell yesterday.

The STI reserve list, which comprises the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, will be, in order of size: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Keppel Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT), Olam International and Suntec Reit.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions before the next review.

The previous reserve list, announced in the December 2021 review, had included NetLink NBN Trust and excluded MNACT.

All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on March 21, with the next review slated to take place in June.

FTSE Russell partners the Singapore Exchange and SPH Media Trust, which publishes The Straits Times and The Business Times, to jointly calculate the STI, Singapore's main stock market benchmark.

The indexes are reviewed quarterly in accordance with the index ground rules and to facilitate the inclusion of eligible initial public offering stocks.

THE BUSINESS TIMES