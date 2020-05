Nissan, Renault shelve merger plans: Sources

TOKYO • Renault and Nissan have shelved plans to push towards the full merger former leader Carlos Ghosn craved and will instead fix their troubled alliance to try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, five senior sources said.

Nissan has long resisted Renault's proposals for a full-blown merger as executives felt the French carmaker was not paying its fair share for the engineering work it did in Japan, sowing discord that some feared could wreck the partnership.

Now, with carmakers around the world reeling from the pandemic, the partners are planning to overhaul an alliance that largely failed to convert its global scale into a competitive advantage beyond the joint procurement of parts.

Both struggling carmakers are set to announce mid-term restructuring plans this week that will serve as a peace treaty designed to resolve the longstanding tensions, the five people familiar with the overhaul told Reuters.

"After the rain, the earth hardens," said one senior Nissan source, citing a popular Japanese proverb that means relationships become stronger after a period of strife.

Nissan and Renault are each planning substantial restructuring and cost cuts that could affect tens of thousands of jobs, with the Japanese company to announce its measures tomorrow and its French partner likely to follow on Friday.

Mitsubishi, Nissan and Renault are holding a joint news conference today during which they are expected to outline the philosophy behind their new "leader-follower" approach to the alliance.

The sources said the companies were unlikely to disclose many details at the events this week of how the new approach will be used to share costs as the companies were still working on specific projects.

However, the crisis at both carmakers has accelerated efforts to resolve the disagreements that have stymied collaboration and cost-sharing in technology and product development for five years, the sources said.

After his arrest in 2018 in Tokyo on charges of financial misconduct, former alliance head Ghosn said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to bring him down and block any merger.

Earlier this year, relations looked strained to a point where the 21-year alliance was at risk of collapse. However, the turnaround plans due are now likely to be combined to forge what the sources described as a more equitable way of sharing technology and resources, while preserving the distinctiveness of the alliance brands.

Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta and Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard are both key advocates of the new approach that they are calling a "leader-follower" system, the sources told Reuters.

The plan is for one company to lead the development of a type of vehicle or technology with the other following, taking a page out of the playbook Mr Gupta used to revive Renault's commercial vehicle business, as well as reinvigorate Nissan's.

When he was in charge of the French business, Nissan used Renault's vehicle architectures as the building blocks for its city delivery vans while Nissan in turn provided the Renault group with technology for pick-up trucks.

The latest effort to salvage the Renault-Nissan alliance comes at a time of rising global economic nationalism and protectionism that represent a risk to the partnership.

The new approach means the two companies will sideline any discussion of a complete merger, the sources said.

