Nissan orders drastic spending cuts to stem profit slide: Sources

Japan's Nissan Motor has told its managers to slash non-essential spending as the automaker grapples with slumping car sales and tumbling profits, three company sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The penny-pinching drive is in place for the rest of financial year until end-March and will most likely continue into the coming business year, they said.

Managers have been told to cut down on unnecessary travel, sales incentives and promotional events to "conserve every yen", as one source put it.

Where three or four people would once have travelled to attend meetings in person, there might now only be one Nissan representative, the sources said, while other gatherings and dinners have been cancelled altogether or replaced by video-conferencing.

The extensive spending cuts come in tandem with Nissan's decision this month to order a two-day furlough for its US employees on Thursday and Friday. There is also an effective travel ban for staff in the United States, where sales have been particularly hard hit, one source said.

While the automaker is not facing any cash crunch, the actions underscore a deepening sense of crisis at Nissan which has been rocked by the ouster of scandal-hit leader Carlos Ghosn, the departure of other top executives and strained relations with alliance partner Renault.

In April, Nissan embarked on a wide-ranging turnaround plan to revive sales and boost profits but the business outlook has worsened more than anticipated, the sources said.

Last month, it reported a 70 per cent slide in second-quarter operating profit and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low.

The de facto freeze on non-essential spending is "increasingly a modus operandi at Nissan globally", one source said, adding: "The house is not on fire, but there's something smouldering."

The three sources declined to be identified as Nissan has not publicly disclosed the extent of the cuts.

A Yokohama-based Nissan spokesman said: "Given the business and operational situation we face, we're carrying out moves to cut expenses."

The sources stressed that the automaker had sufficient cash resources. According to a fourth Nissan source, the automaker has good credit lines and plenty of cash, including money in China, which he said is years of accumulated profit from Nissan's China joint-venture operations.

Nissan's stock has hit lows not seen since September 2011 after vice-chief operating officer Jun Seki, a former contender for the CEO post, said he was leaving the firm to become the president of Nidec Corp.

On Friday, the automaker named executive officer Hideyuki Sakamoto as a candidate for the board of directors following Mr Seki's resignation.

