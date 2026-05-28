Nio launches China’s biggest electric SUV that even Yao Ming can sit comfortably in

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At 5.4m long, the SUV has fully reclining seats and a spacious interior that Nio demonstrated by having Yao Ming sit inside comfortably.

BEIJING – Nio’s shares surged after the Chinese electric car maker unveiled its six-seat ES9 sport utility vehicle, which the company says is the country’s largest electric SUV.

The stock jumped as much as 10 per cent in Hong Kong trading on May 28, following a 9 per cent rally in the US-listed shares overnight.

At 5.4m long, the flagship SUV has fully reclining seats and a spacious interior that Nio demonstrated by having 2.3m-tall basketball star Yao Ming sit inside the car comfortably. It has a range of up to 620km on a full charge, while other features include a 48-inch display console and a 47-speaker sound system.

The ES9 will start at at 498,000 yuan (S$94,000), 30,000 yuan less than the pre-sale price, which should help convert pre-orders into firm purchases, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

“We believe order momentum for the ES9, alongside the demand uplift for the ES8 thanks to rising store traffic, could serve as meaningful catalysts for the stock to shrug off investor pessimism on the auto market,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.

Like in the US, new car models in China are getting bigger as they bring higher profit margins. With EV subsidies for cheaper models reduced, there’s also more incentive for consumers to buy larger vehicles. As a result, competition in the large SUV segment is also intensifying, with Nio’s lower retail price indicative of the pressure.

“For survival and also to address customer demands, we’re also making big cars,” chief executive officer William Li at a briefing on May 28. “And big cars actually sell relatively well.”

The company last week reported a smaller-than-expected first quarter loss after vehicle sales nearly doubled. Still, that was a reversal from the previous quarter, when it reported its first-ever profit following almost a decade of red ink.

While many Chinese rivals such as Chery Automobile and BYD have accelerated their global expansion plans, Mr Li said Nio’s primary focus is on China right now, where he sees a lot of under-served markets where EV sales still have room to grow. BLOOMBERG