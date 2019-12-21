Nike's strong Q2 earnings fail to wow Wall Street

After hitting a record high on Thursday, Nike is finding it harder to keep investors happy. Despite posting quarterly results that sailed past Wall Street estimates, the shares dipped in late trading, suggesting some investors were looking for an even bigger upside surprise.

Fiscal second-quarter profit rose to 70 US cents a share, Nike said, beating the average of 58 US cents estimated by analysts.

The company overcame headwinds from tariffs that were the stiffest in the period, boosting sales by 10 per cent to US$10.3 billion (S$14 billion) and topping projections.

"Our brand is connecting deeply with consumers everywhere," chief executive officer Mark Parker, who will step down next month, said during a conference call.

"Our innovation is helping athletes prove that there are no limits. We're challenging the conventions of retail at every term."

Nike executives said they expect third-quarter revenue to grow by a high single-digit percentage, and reiterated the same expectation for the full year. The company expects third-quarter gross margin to remain flat year over year, at around 45.1 per cent.

While Nike routinely beats profit estimates, its shares do not always follow suit. The company has exceeded estimates in every quarter but one going back to mid-2012, but the stock has declined about a third of the time.

Shares in Nike fell as much as 3.1 per cent in extended trading before recovering somewhat. The stock touched an all-time high in regular trading on Thursday, closing at US$101.15.

Two possible negatives: profit margins and inventories.

Nike's gross margin expanded to 44 per cent, short of estimates of 44.1 per cent.

The margins have grown as the company focuses more on selling direct to its customers. Chief financial officer Andy Campion said during the call that the margin numbers were the result of a lot of factors, many not directly tied to product.

Tariffs cut the figure by 40 to 50 basis points, while investments in the company supply chain and apparel distribution also added to the pressure, along with currency fluctuations. "There are a lot of puts and takes within margin in any given quarter," Mr Campion said.

"I would tell you not to focus on a quarterly margin expansion result, especially in these times, as indicative of a trend."

Inventory rose 15 per cent to US$6.2 billion, a record high. Nike said that jump was a result of strong global demand and a higher rate of on-time deliveries from factories.

Analysts remain optimistic about Nike's digital transformation, specifically its push to sell more products directly to consumers, without a retail middleman.

