Nickel trading halted after 250% price spike

LONDON • The London Metal Exchange (LME) suspended trading in nickel - used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries - after an unprecedented price spike left brokers struggling to pay margin calls against unprofitable short positions.

Nickel surged as much as 250 per cent in two days to trade briefly above US$100,000 a ton early on Tuesday, nearly double its 2007 peak. It later eased to US$82,195.

The frenzied move - the largest on the LME - came as investors and industrial users who sold the metal scrambled to buy the contracts back after prices initially rallied on concerns over supplies from Russia, the world's third-biggest producer of nickel. The country accounts for about 10 per cent of the metal supply.

Nickel was rallying on tight supplies even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which heightened fears of sweeping commodity shortages. Higher nickel pricescould raise costs for electric vehicle batteries and complicate the energy transition.

Traders, miners and processors often take short positions on the exchange as a hedge for their physical stocks of metal. In theory, any price moves in the physical stocks and the exchange position should cancel each other out. But when prices rise sharply, anyone holding a short position on the exchange needs to find ever-greater sums of collateral to pay margin calls.

Traders and brokers must deposit cash and securities, known as margin, on a regular basis to cover potential losses on their positions. If the market moves against those positions, they receive a "margin call" requesting further funds - and if they fail to pay, they can be forced to close their position.

The LME said it was considering "a possible multi-day closure, given the geopolitical situation that underlies recent price moves".

BLOOMBERG