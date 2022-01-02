NFTs making waves, but value of physical art unlikely to fall

It was a purr-fect auction for American Chris Torres when his animated flying cat was sold for US$500,000 (S$677,000) last February.

A month later, a collage of 5,000 digital images by American digital artist Beeple was sold for US$69.3 million, setting a record for the most expensive non-fungible token (NFT) ever sold.

Such sales have left many people baffled, and were made through blockchain technology, which has created a system for each artwork to be sold as an NFT.

NFTs, which have existed since 2014, started making waves in the art world this year when they were perceived as a new way for artists to sell their work.

Ms Susanna Yang, founder of Yang Gallery at The Shopping Gallery Hilton Singapore, said: "NFTs are driving the art market and there's great demand right now. We have many global art collectors interested in owning NFTs.

"An NFT is basically digital art, which is not new."

Ms Yang added that many artists from France, China and South Korea, whom she works with, are specialists in digital art. And they have been around for a long time.

In November, Yang Gallery sold a 10-second animation clip showing Austrian contemporary painter Nubauer stuck on Ethereum Island in his Porsche Panamera S art car.

Ms Yang declined to disclose the transacted amount as it was for a client's private collection.

She would say only that prices of NFTs by the renowned artists she works with range from US$10,000 to US$100,000.

While Ms Yang, who sold her first NFT early last year, has started to prepare for an NFT exhibition to be held early this year, other gallery owners The Sunday Times spoke to are, for now, closely watching developments.

Mr Terence Teo, 69, artist and art director of Cape of Good Hope Art Gallery, said that he has received inquiries from young artists who are keen to sell their creations as NFTs.

Many young-generation artists tend to use computers to generate their artworks.

NFT could be a new platform for them, said Mr Teo.

Mr Jack Yu, 45, owner of Goshen Art Gallery, said: "Currently, a lot of what I see are just images of figurines. NFTs are unique, so everyone starts to collect. When there's a craze, people will want to own a piece of it."

So what exactly is an NFT?

An NFT is a unique digital collectible "tokenised" to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold on a decentralised digital ledger called a blockchain.

Most NFTs are sold on the Ethereum blockchain.

An NFT can be anything from a drawing to music to a video clip. Anybody can tokenise his work to sell as an NFT.

Last month, British telecommunications company Vodafone sold the first "Merry Christmas" text message sent on Dec 3, 1992, for €107,000 (S$163,400), at a Paris auction house.

According to data from market tracker DappRadar, NFT sales surged to US$10.7 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Celebrities have been cashing in, but some critics are sceptical of the investment value of NFTs by celebrities, as such sales could be driven by fans.

An NFT by musician Grimes, which was reportedly sold for US$7,500 last March, saw its value plunge by 84 per cent when it was resold for just US$1,200.

A Singaporean artist who wants to be known as Kim Nguyen, 49, said: "NFTs are making the market more accessible for artists. But how they will change the economy of the art market in the future remains to be seen.

"They have gained a lot of attention because of the huge amounts paid for certain pieces, or pieces created by many celebrities like Grimes, Snoop Dogg and Naomi Osaka." Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, while Osaka is a top tennis player.

"Practically anyone without art training can sell an NFT. As an artist, I have yet to jump on the bandwagon - I'm just adopting a look-and-see attitude for now. My buyers at this point prefer to buy something physical instead of digital."

Associate Professor Ng Woon Lam of the Nanyang Technological University's School of Art Design and Media said the NFT "definitely has introduced a completely new form of art collection".

The art market has expanded as a result of the rising demand for NFTs, he added.

But NFTs could also have an adverse effect on some artists, said Prof Ng, who was speaking in his capacity as a painter. "There will be more artists on the NFT platforms and buyers will have more choices," he added, noting that NFTs also provide a new platform for artists to sell their work.

Mr Teo said NFTs are speculative in nature, while investing in tangible paintings is more sustainable and the value of paintings can appreciate over time.

Mr Teo, whose gallery exhibits mostly works by second-generation Singapore artists, added: "Many of the mature, second-generation artists in Singapore have been through a lot of hardship and have accumulated years of experience to produce their artworks which are of high quality.

"Such quality works will have their own value and appeal to investors. When these artists pass on, the value of their work tends to appreciate as there will be limited copies in the market."

Second-generation Singapore artists include Tay Bak Koi, Koeh Sia Yong and Yeo Hoe Koon.

Knight Frank, which recently released its luxury investment report, said: "Value and demand for physical art is unlikely to fall. Consumers will still demand physical art objects that can add personality and design to space, with the purpose of enhancing the curated spatial experience for people who appreciate art.

"At the same time, demand for digital art is sure to increase as NFT evolves."

Its spokesman said: "In the long run, NFT will perhaps present itself as an alternative means to collect art."

But the love for physical art is not fading any time soon.

Businessman Andy Lim, 49, who started collecting artworks of local artists eight years ago, said: "Most artworks do appreciate in value over time. But art investment is unlike other types of investments because, in most cases, the investors would have an emotional bond with the artworks before buying them."

One of his favourite artists is Koeh, 83. "Mr Koeh started selling his paintings in his 30s. He used to paint a lot of the old scenery of Singapore. Many of these places no longer exist today. My favourite is a 1966 oil painting showing some boats docked at the shore where Suntec City sits today," said Mr Lim.

"There are very few of such paintings around, and I believe the value of these paintings will appreciate over time. Our future generations would want a piece of the old Singapore."