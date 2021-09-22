NFT fantasy football start-up raises $919m in SoftBank-led funding

LONDON • Blockchain-based fantasy football game Sorare has raised US$680 million (S$919 million) in a funding round led by SoftBank, with footballers such as Spain's Gerard Pique and former England international Rio Ferdinand also investing, the company said yesterday.

Paris-based Sorare said the investment valued the start-up at US$4.3 billion.

Created in 2018, the online game allows users to buy officially licensed cards representing footballers and build teams that play against each other, with the outcome based on the players' performance in real-life games.

The cards are traded in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of cryptocurrency asset that records the ownership status of digital goods on the blockchain.

The market for NFTs has seen explosive growth this year, with collectable and sports-related ones the most popular types of token.

"We think NFTs represent a new paradigm... This evolution from physical assets to digital assets is very powerful, and creates a lot of exciting potential business models," Mr Michel Combes, president of SoftBank Group International, said via e-mail.

This is not SoftBank's first foray into NFTs. It also led the funding into NFT marketplace OpenSea in July and invested in decentralised finance platform Juggernaut in March.

Sorare is the largest sports-based NFT platform by sales volume, according to NonFungible.com, which tracks NFT market data. It plans to open an office in the United States and expand into sports other than football.

Since January, there have been US$150 million of sales on Sorare, which accepts payments via credit card and cryptocurrency ether. The most expensive unique card is of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, which was bought for €245,072 (S$388,700) on March 13.

SoftBank is investing in Sorare for the first time, via its Vision Fund 2.

Its Latin America fund also contributed, with Mr Combes saying that the fund's relationship with US and Latin American football leagues, plus its investment in broadcaster Televisa-Univision, can be used to increase Sorare's user base there.

Other investors include venture capital firms Accel and Bessemer Ventures.

