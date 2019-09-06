News of US-China trade talks lifts STI

Local investors had an extra spring in their step yesterday on news that Washington and Beijing will hold trade talks next month.

It was just the extra boost many wanted after Wednesday's move by Hong Kong to scrap the much-maligned extradition Bill.

The Straits Times Index (STI) responded by adding 16.49 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 3,147.06.

Elsewhere, Australia, China, Japan and South Korea rose, but Hong Kong followed Wednesday's 3.9 per cent surge by closing flat as investors took profit.

AxiTrader market strategist Stephen Innes said: "News that the US and China will resume face-to-face trade talks in October was well received by the market.

"The market sentiment has brightened considerably as the seduction of chasing positive trade war headlines is proving far too irresistible for investors who continue to wear trade war emotions on their sleeve."

Trading volume clocked in at 738.13 million shares worth $1.02 billion, with gainers pipping losers 191 to 190.

STI activity told the same old story - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, up 2.7 per cent to 96.5 cents, again had the highest turnover with 63.6 million shares done. The Chinese shipbuilder said on Wednesday after market close that it has inked new order contracts for five vessels.

Citi Research noted that the deals "reaffirm our view that chairman Ren Yuanlin's leave of absence is unlikely to affect Yangzijiang's day-to-day operations and the ability to attract new orders".

Yangzijiang shares have remained volatile since news broke that the chairman of a charity foundation set up by Mr Ren was being investigated by the Chinese authorities. Mr Ren is on leave while assisting the authorities.

The banks ended higher, with DBS adding 0.4 per cent to $24.63, OCBC Bank up 0.6 per cent at $10.77, and United Overseas Bank putting on 0.6 per cent to $25.26.

Bourse operator Singapore Exchange continued to trend upwards, adding 1.8 per cent to $8.50, its highest closing price in more than four years.

Among real estate investment trusts (Reits), Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) edged up 0.4 per cent to $2.85. FCT will be included in the FTSE Epra/Nareit Global Real Estate Index from Sept 23. The index tracks the performance of listed real estate companies and Reits worldwide.

"FCT's inclusion in the index will not only raise the profile of the Reit among fund managers, but will also improve the Reit's trading liquidity," one trader said.