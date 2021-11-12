New offer for SPH a 'game changer', know what's at stake, says Sias

Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) should understand what is at stake before deciding on a new offer by Keppel Corporation to take the company private, said Mr David Gerald, president of Securities Investors Association Singapore (Sias).

He said in a press statement yesterday: "Keppel's significantly improved and attractive final offer for SPH this week is a game changer, although the Cuscaden Peak cash offer will remain attractive to those who cannot wait for long-term gains and only want all in cash."