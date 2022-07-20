New index launched to help companies in PCM industry accelerate digitalisation

SINGAPORE - Companies in the process construction and maintenance (PCM) industry here can tap a new benchmark index to better understand how they can speed up digitalisation efforts.

The Digitalisation Readiness Index (DRI), as it is called, comprises a set of questions that companies operating in the sector can use to guide them on the needed steps to improve on their operations to aid digitalisation, while ensuring their workforce stays productive.

The process sector involves the construction and maintenance of equipment and machinery such as what is found at petrochemical, energy, pharmaceutical and chemical plants.

The sector is made up of about 500 companies, of which 95 per cent are small and medium-enterprises, and employs over 30,000 people here.

The index was launched at the Association of Process Industry's 25th anniversary at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore on Wednesday (July 20). It will serve as a "health report" for member companies operating in the sector and help it develop more sustainable growth strategies, said Mr Danny Chua, president of the trade association.

The DRI was an extension of the process sector's digital plan that was introduced in 2021, and comprises a set of curated questions revolving around six pillars - people, strategy, technology, integration, processes, and sustainability, added Mr Chua.

Aspri will be reaching out to its members shortly to inform them of the new index via e-mail. Companies can also access the index via the Aspri website soon.

By referring to the index, companies will have a better understanding of their strengths and week pointswhen it comes to raisingefficiency and productivity, Mr Chua said.

"When our members actually complete this index, they will receive a kind of health report as to how they compare with similar companies within the industry," said Mr Chua.

"The questionnaire focuses on outward thinking, making companies think of how they can improve or minimise wastage, for example, which then helps create better value and allows for sustainable growth."

Mr Chua said when companies are able to implement sustainable growth strategies they become more agile and are better able to adapt to a crisis like Covid-19 or the current geo-political uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war.

"One thing is certain, digitalisation is a precursor for sustainability," said Mr Chua.

"When we mention digitalisation, we do not mean just computer software or applications, but hardware such as robotics and the latest equipment or technologies as well."

Mr Chua said that some of these companies might end up developing technologies and capabilities, which are not yet available in the region, which could be exported out and ASPRI would be able to help in bringing these solutions beyond the Republic's borders.