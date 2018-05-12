New compulsory training, test for corporate service providers

New mandatory training and a proficiency test are being imposed to raise standards of corporate service providers, to protect Singapore's reputation as a trusted business hub.

These providers perform services such as setting up companies, corporate secretarial work and statutory filing of documents with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra).

About 2,700 such providers perform more than half a million online transactions a year with Acra.

The new initiative, announced yesterday, is part of efforts to strengthen the sector's resilience to illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing. In addition, a new sanctions regime is being rolled out to publicise severe breaches of non-compliance by the service providers, who include lawyers and accountants.

Acra chief executive Ong Khiaw Hong told a conference of corporate service providers yesterday that about 10 per cent were found to be non-compliant in the past year, with significant breaches such as incomplete customer due diligence conducted and failure to carry out adequate risk assessments.

Acra is the regulator of business entities, public accountants and corporate service providers here.

From Nov 15, corporate service providers seeking to register or renew their registrations with Acra will need to undergo the training and a proficiency test.

Mr Ong said one of Singapore's key attractions is the infrastructure it has in place for businesses to set up quickly. "We are consistently ranked as one of the best places in the world to do business," he noted.

He said: "With economists forecasting the global economy to pick up this year, more corporate entities are likely to anchor themselves or start up in Singapore.

"This offers many opportunities for the corporate service provider sector, which plays a key role in the setting up and growth of businesses in Singapore."

He noted that the rise in demand for services will also bring increased expectations that standards are high, so professionals in the sector must work on continual improvement.

Mr Ong also pointed out that as a leading financial centre, Singapore has an important part to play in addressing global money laundering and terrorism financing risks.

This means corporate service providers "should take steps to put in place robust systems and processes to prevent the abuse of corporate vehicles for illegal activities".

Regulations, including those to curb money laundering and counter terrorism financing, were introduced in 2015, requiring corporate service providers to register with Acra. Since then, the authority has been conducting reviews to assess professional compliance.

Most service providers have been found to comply with standards, but 15 per cent were considered "satisfactory with room for improvement", while about 10 per cent were non-compliant.

Acra imposes financial penalties for significant breaches and can suspend or cancel registrations.

It will publish the names of operators who have been suspended or have had their registration cancelled due to severe regulatory breaches arising from inspections conducted from the start of next month. The information will be on the Acra website and BizFile+ portal.