New chief commercial and strategy officer for Nanofilm Technologies

Mainboard-listed Nanofilm Technologies International has appointed Mr Gian Yi Hsen as chief commercial and strategy officer with effect from Jan 1 next year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Gian will oversee Nanofilm's key commercial activities, including global business development, commercial strategy and inorganic growth. He is currently the group's deputy chief executive as well as chief strategy and planning officer.

The tech manufacturer also provided a business update for the fourth quarter ending Dec 31, noting that it has incurred plant and equipment qualification costs. "These investments are expected to benefit (Nanofilm) in the longer term as they prepare the group to meet the increasing demand for its advanced materials and nanofabrication solutions," it said.

Executive chairman and former chief executive Shi Xu said that Nanofilm is "confident of (its) growth outlook". He added that the group has a strategy in place to accelerate the commercialisation and increase adoption of its nanotechnology solutions across multiple existing and new areas.

Nanofilm said in the update that its consumer electronics, communication and computers segment saw a rebound in production output after the start of its peak period in the fourth quarter. Momentum is expected to carry on to the first quarter of financial year 2022.

Production for its microlens array project for new-generation wearables is also "progressively ramping up according to schedule", the company said. It is expected to contribute positively to Nanofilm's nanofabrication business unit in the fourth quarter of this year and beyond.

The group also noted that its industrial equipment business unit has a visible order book going into FY2022, while Sydrogen Energy - its joint venture with Venezio Investments - is working on its research and development (R&D) capabilities in its centres in Shanghai and Singapore.

Nanofilm said it will be accelerating its efforts to develop core technologies and new product offerings, maintaining its investment in R&D and engineering at more than 5 per cent of revenue. Over the last three financial years, the group has spent approximately 5.9 per cent in revenue a year on R&D and engineering.

Additionally, it said it intends to invest in cutting-edge tech ventures that can have direct synergies with its core business. It will look for companies that can leverage or combine with its proprietary deep tech capabilities to create new applications and products.

The group is also planning to streamline its management organisational structure following Mr Gian's appointment, and the appointment of Mr Gary Ho as group chief executive.

