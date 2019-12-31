New CEOs next year for Thomson Medical Group and Yeo Hiap Seng

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Healthcare provider Thomson Medical Group and beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng both announced new chief executives after market close on Monday (Dec 30).

Thomson Medical said it has named public health specialist Wong Chiang Yin, a former chief executive of Cordlife Group, as its new chief executive and executive director from Feb 1 next year.

Meanwhile, Mr Roy Quek, who quit as Thomson Medical's chief executive in September, will resign from the board as a non-executive director from Tuesday. Mr Quek is leaving to pursue other interests, the company said in a press release.

Dr Wong is currently an independent director of RHT Health Trust, and also a special adviser to mainboard-listed Thomson Medical. He was previously the chief executive of mainboard-listed Cordlife from 2016 to 2018.

Dr Wong has also served as president of Thomson International and executive director of Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences Berhad. He was also the chief executive and executive director of hospital division at Pantai Holdings.

Meanwhile, mainboard-listed Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS) said Mr Melvin Teo is resigning as chief executive from March next year, and will be replaced by Mr Samuel Koh, a vice-president at the Coca-Cola Company.

YHS said that Mr Teo is leaving to pursue other interests. He had joined the company as an executive director in early-2015, and became its chief executive a few months later.

The new appointee, Mr Koh, will be group CEO-designate from Jan 14 and subsequently take over as CEO on March 14.

Mr Teo will still remain as an adviser to YHS till July 13 to ensure an orderly transition.

"Melvin indicated some time ago that he would like to pursue other interests … The board commenced an executive search and identified Samuel, a progressive leader with rich consumer industry experience," said Mr Daryl Ng, chairman-designate of YHS's board, in the press release.

Mr Koh most recently served as vice-president of Coca-Cola's Greater China and Korea business for the past two years, where he led new business ventures and investments in emerging beverage players.

Between 2015 and 2017, he was chief financial officer of COFCO Coca-Cola Beverages, a prominent Coca-Cola bottler in China, where he took charge of acquiring new bottling territories. Prior to this, Mr Koh served in strategy, business development and finance roles in Coca-Cola's Asean Business Unit, and at Yum! Brands and Unilever.

As at 12.16pm on Tuesday, shares of Thomson Medical were down 3 per cent to 6.4 cents, while shares of Yeo Hiap Seng were down 0.5 per cent to 94 cents.