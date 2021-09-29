New Beijing bourse seeks to spur growth of smaller firms

China's latest bourse is aimed at helping more of its smaller companies that employ 80 per cent of the workforce grow amid tensions with the United States.

More ways of raising capital for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also expected to help the world's second-largest economy alleviate its perennial problem of banks' reluctance to lend to smaller firms.

Analysts say the bourse fits squarely into the national dual circulation strategy of boosting domestic demand to lessen the reliance on exports as the US-China rivalry continues.

President Xi Jinping announced earlier this month the set-up of China's new stock exchange in Beijing, after Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Sixty-six innovative small companies, mainly in the manufacturing sector and currently trading on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) board, are expected to be listed on the new bourse.

The NEEQ board, also called the New Third Board, started in 2006 as an experimental platform for smaller firms to raise funds more easily with simpler procedures, compared with traditional listings in Shanghai or Shenzhen.

Beijing has not set an official start date for the new stock exchange, but market watchers expect trading to begin before the year ends.

The exchange conducted a first round of tests with various financial institutions last Saturday to make sure the systems are good to go. A second round of tests will be conducted next month.

Analysts said Beijing is eager to get the new stock market going to boost its domestic economy, in which SMEs play a vital role.

"With rising tensions between the US and China, Beijing must rely more on the contribution of small businesses in creating domestic consumer demand through secure jobs and income," said Professor Tan Kong Yam, China strategist at APS Asset Management in Singapore.

The coronavirus pandemic has also exposed SMEs' vulnerabilities. A survey of 995 companies by Tsinghua and Peking universities in February last year showed that more than 85 per cent could collapse within three months if they did not receive financial help.

The government has continued to introduce initiatives to boost financing for SMEs.

"If China's SMEs go bust... many people would lose their jobs and their income streams would dry up, making it difficult to meet their financial obligations," the Mercator Institute for China Studies said in a report in May last year.

The blow will be too much for China to handle, added the think-tank. "The compound effects on China's economic, financial, social and, ultimately, political stability would be disastrous."

Beijing has been trying to boost SME financing since 2017, but with little success.

Banks' credit lines to SMEs have been tight, with only 23.3 per cent of outstanding loans going to smaller companies at the end of December 2019, down from around 25 per cent in 2018.

Top policymakers said after an executive meeting on Sept 1 this year that they would provide 300 billion yuan (S$63 billion) in new loans to SMEs.

Premier Li Keqiang acknowledged in March last year the pandemic's severe effects on SMEs, saying that "their restart of operations affects the entire industrial chain and is vitally important for keeping employment stable".

Prof Tan, who is also professor of economics at Nanyang Technological University, said: "China's bank lending is dominated by the country's state-owned banks, which has made it more difficult for start-ups to borrow money."

Major state-owned banks are reluctant to lend to these small companies, which often do not have profitable track records or assets.

"This has forced many of the most innovative Chinese firms to (tap) the US for capital raising," he added.

But the strained relations between the US and China made it harder for Chinese companies to list overseas.

Those holding the data of more than one million users must apply for cyber-security approval from the Chinese authorities when seeking overseas listings, under rules announced in July.

This came after the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States said in March that it was taking steps to force accounting firms to let regulators review the financial audits of overseas firms.

Non-compliance will result in ejection from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

Beijing has cited national security concerns to refuse letting the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board examine audits of firms listed in the US.

Professor Lawrence Loh, director at the National University of Singapore's Centre for Governance and Sustainability, said the new bourse can tap the location of Beijing Financial Street, where 1,800 financial institutions, including the People's Bank of China, are based.

"The focus of the Beijing exchange on the smaller enterprises (also) benefits from its proximity to Zhongguancun, the 'Silicon Valley' of China," he added.

Prof Tan said: "As Beijing is a major centre of innovative SMEs, the opening of a new exchange located in a place where these tech and innovative companies grow and operate will offer an additional channel for them to gain access to the capital market."